OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke out on Tuesday about the man who was wrongly released from prison after being convicted in 2020 double murder in Opa-locka, and the reward for information on his whereabout has been raised.

Deputies say 60-year-old James Edward Daniels is behind the December 2020 murder of two people in the area of 18th Avenue and Service Road, and had since been serving a life sentence in state prison in Lake City.

Daniels was transferred to Miami-Dade custody last Wednesday to face additional charges, but was mistakenly released from the Turner Guilford Knight Center two days later.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department cited “a procedural error” as the reason for his release.

“Well we’re reviewing everything and we’re going to be making any necessary improvements, but this does happen from time to time, not only here, but in other facilities where human error, but this is definitely unacceptable and we’re doing everything possible,” said Levine Cava.

Deputies, the United States Marshals and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are looking for Daniels.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

