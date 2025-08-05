(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county is ready for a review of its spending and a government accountability audit.

“We welcome transparency with the state and our community and are confident in the integrity of our operations,” said Cava in a statement. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards of transparency and accountability.”

Her statement came after the state’s Department of Government Efficiency agency informed her that it would head to Miami-Dade to examine its financial books.

It is part of a statewide effort by Florida Gov. DeSantis and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.

Broward County has already submitted its financial reports.

