(WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made a request to access Alligator Alcatraz.

In a post on ‘X’, she raised concerns about the environment, as well as concerns about conditions at federal immigration detention centers and the treatment of detainees.

In a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security and Florida’s Attorney General, she wrote, in part:

“The site is further located in a remote area with poor access to hospitals and emergency services…therefore, given our land ownership of the site, we believe our request for monitoring access is warranted.”

A group of democratic state lawmakers were turned away from inspecting the site when they showed up before the Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.