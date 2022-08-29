MIAMI (WSVN) - More and more people are finding themselves priced out of living in South Florida. Now, one mayor has unveiled a plan to provide some housing help.

“I am extremely proud and excited to introduce to you our HOMES Plan,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The HOMES Plan would put an additional $85 million to work in the 2022-23 budget.

“This includes relief for struggling homeowners and renters, it creates more housing that people can afford, and it preserves and enhances existing affordable housing,” Levine Cava said.

An example of housing preservation is underway with historic buildings in Little Havana.

“We purchased a lovely four unit, Art Deco beauty, and the average rent there is $800 a month, and these units are fabulous,” said Christine Rupp, of the Dade Heritage Trust.

And to reign in skyrocketing rent?

“We’re talking about $10 million simply to provide to landlords as an incentive to reduce the rent,” said Commissioner Kionne l. Mcghee, Miami-Dade County District 9.

There is also funding to provide immediate help for families struggling to make ends meet.

“We’ll be providing direct relief payments up to $1,500 to thousands of households across Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava said.

The HOMES Plan has five key components. “H” for housing preservation, “O” for opening new doors through innovative programs, “M” for mortgage and utilities relief, “E” for expanding emergency rental assistance and “S” for securing new housing units.

The mayor said her proposed budget also features the lowest property tax rate since 1982, which would translate to a $25 million tax break.

“So, with this plan, we’re bringing together stakeholders from every corner of the county, the industry, landlords, tenants, homeowners and advocates, and we’re working together to bring relief and find long-term solutions,” she said.

The mayor said she’s working hard to get the support of all of the Miami-Dade County commissioners and is hopeful that the HOMES Plan will be approved in the 2022-23 budget.

