MIAMI (WSVN) - A uniquely Miami tradition saved a South Florida pig from being placed on the dinner table this holiday season.

At Miami’s Latin Cafe 2000, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held the eighth annual pig pardoning ceremony to celebrate the city’s deep-rooted lechon culture.

The lucky pig, named “6-7”, was pardoned by the county mayor, saving the animal from joining the thousands of its kind that will be barbecued whole by many families across Miami-Dade on Christmas Eve.

Levine Cava discussed the origin of the pig’s name, saying experts aren’t quite sure why the saying is so popular.

“May this pig enjoy a long and happy life free from worry and full of treats, may it never know the origin of its name, the ever-evolving nature of internet memes, or the dance that goes along with it.”

