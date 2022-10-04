SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mayor of Miami-Dade Daniella Levine Cava sent her support to the west coast as she joined her fellow South Florida volunteers and rescue crews to help in the efforts of helping all those affected by Hurricane Ian.

She left in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battalion chief vehicle around 5 a.m. to drive to Fort Myers, Tuesday.

“People come through to help other people,” said Levine Cava. “Not only the people in the local area but around the nation and the world. People are coming together in this disaster and I’m proud. I’m proud of the humanity, the care — there are no differences. We are one.”

A tweet from her Twitter page was posted the day before:

Tomorrow morning, I'm heading to Fort Myers with our @MiamiDadeFire team.



We’re delivering medical supplies, volunteering at a distribution site, and learning more about what additional resources Miami-Dade County can provide to support the recovery.#FloridaStrong — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) October 4, 2022

The team is heading to the west coast to hand out supplies they continue to fall short on following the devastation caused by the storm earlier last week. They will also be sending supplies to the task force groups that are working in harsh conditions to save the residents of Fort Myers.

Among the items the fire rescue team took are IVs for the crews that have been there since Thursday.

The mayor will spend a brief time in the city to show her support and reassure the residents that help will continue to arrive.

If you would like to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, click here to be redirected to our links mentions page for all the available relief funds.

