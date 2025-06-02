DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted a hurricane preparedness conference ahead of the stormy season.

The conference is part of a coordinating partnership between regional and international partners.

Officials launched a coordinated effort to enhance disaster preparedness and first response capabilities throughout the U.S. and Caribbean.

Miami-Dade’s mayor also reminded residents to stay prepared and informed on what to do during a hurricane.

“We can’t just show up on the scene, people have to be prepared. They have to know what the risks are, everyone needs their own emergency kit and they need to follow instructions, learn information about where they can go safely and what to do in the case of an emergency,” said Levine Cava.

The conference comes just a day into the beginning of what experts have predicted will be an above-normal hurricane season.

