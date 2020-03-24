Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez orders all public buildings to limit capacity to 10

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered all public buildings in the county to limit groups in public spaces.

The order, which went into effect after 12 p.m., Tuesday, sets a maximum limit of 10 people gathered in public buildings, as well as on streets and sidewalks.

Exceptions include federal, state or local employees who are providing services on any public road, alley, sidewalk or public way. It also excludes PortMiami or any airport.

People traveling by car, bus, truck, train, mass transit or waiting at a bus stop, the Metromover or Metrorail station will not be affected.

The county reminded all essential retail and commercial businesses to continue to exercise social distancing and adhere to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

