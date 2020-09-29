Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez: Mask citations still in effect at bars, restaurants amid Phase 3

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida saw a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the state into Phase 3 of reopening businesses last week.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez acknowledged that bars are allowed to be open under Phase 3 but said that several COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect, among them mask citations.

Gimenez said that people must practice social distancing inside of bars and restaurants, and they must wear a mask lest they be issued a citation, even if they’re on the dance floor at clubs.

“Bars can’t have people crowded around their counters. They still need to have a social distance as close to 6 feet apart as possible. They can’t have people eating and drinking while walking around, and they must be seated at a table or bar counter to eat and drink,” Gimenez said. “Even on the dancefloor at clubs, we are still requiring masks.”

Although the governor suspended payment of fines associated with wearing masks, they have been suspended with this emergency order. That means officers throughout Miami-Dade County can still issue citations, but once the emergency order expires, the county can resume collecting the money from people they fined for not wearing masks.

