MIAMI (WSVN) - A program to help struggling renters is being expanded. It is something the Miami-Dade County mayor hopes will bring relief to more struggling families.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held a press conference Friday to talk about skyrocketing rental prices throughout the area, specifically in Miami-Dade County.

Levine Cava talked about working with county commissioners to address this issue and how they’ve used the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to try and help people so that they can afford their rent as well as to pay for their utilities.

The significance of this press conference was to discuss the expansion of the program.

Originally, how the ERAP worked was that residents in Miami-Dade county had to make 80% or less of their average median income. The mayor is now expanding that requirement to anyone making 140% AMI or less.

For context, a person who made $55,000 would qualify for the assistance, but now, a person making $95,000 will be able to qualify.

Levine Cava is hoping that a lot more people would be impacted and helped by the program.

“It’s going to increase our ability to serve, we’ve already served over 21,000 families, we are in the top five in the nation in the effectiveness of our program and by expanding it, it will allow families of four up to $135,000, individuals up to $95,000, if they are facing a situation in which they cannot afford their rent,” Levine Cava said.

There is now a significant difference in who can qualify for rental assistance.

For more information on the program, or to apply online, click here.

