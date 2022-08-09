MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has gotten a show of support in South Florida from Miami-Dade County’s mayor.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out to support Crist in the Democratic primaries.

She officially announced her endorsement for U.S. Representative Crist at a “Get Out the Vote” rally that was held at Gramps Bar in Wynwood.

Crist is no stranger to politics nor the gubernatorial election process, as he was Florida’s 44th Governor from 2007 to 2011.

Cava said the experience and knowledge that Crist has can help Democrats beat current Gov. Ron DeSantis come November.

“He is our trusted voice across the state,” said Cava. “Floridians know him for his kindness, for his compassion, and his willingness to work across the aisle.”

“I am a uniter, and I want to bring our Florida together,” said Crist.

The main opponent Crist faces in the Democratic primaries is Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Both Fried and Crist are hoping to take on DeSantis this coming November but need to follow through in the primaries.

Early voting for the primaries has already begun and ends Aug. 21.

Election day for the primaries will take place Aug. 23.

