MIAMI (WSVN) - The housing market has skyrocketed in South Florida, where landlords have increased their rent and for those in search of a place to call home have found it a struggle.

A new study released in March by Florida Atlantic University found that in the South Florida area, which includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, local rents had increased by 30% compared to a year ago.

“Over the last year, we have also become one of the most unaffordable regions in the country,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The housing crisis in South Florida has become out of reach for many. If we want to continue to grow and to attract high quality talent, we must address the housing challenges our residents are facing.”

On Friday, Levine Cava announced that there will be additional funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. $13 million will be added to the program to help struggling residents.

“Miami rent is too damn high, Miami rent is too damn high!” said a protester back in March.

The increase of living in Miami has become something that locals have raised their voice about, which prompted the mayor to sign a bill requiring landlords to give their tenants a two-month notice if they plan to significantly increase the rent. Many locals have seen rent outpace their earnings.

Those seeking to buy homes as an alternative have found it equally as difficult. According to the online real estate company Zillow, South Florida is among the top large metro area with deficits in the amount of homes available with a gap of 61%.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, chairman of Miami-Dade’s County Commission, also spoke on the housing affordability issue.

“Projects that have been there waiting two, three years, that is not acceptable anymore,” said Diaz. “The help that the mayor has gotten and already shows the record that we’re leading nation in help. It’s only going to last for so long, so we have to do all our parts together to make sure that this is a reality and that this storm goes away.”

Additionally, Levine Cava said she plans to meet with the mayors of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipalities to try and identify solutions countywide.

To apply for Miami-Dade’s Rental Assistance Program, click here.

