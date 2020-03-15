Miami-Dade mayor announces early closings, capacity limits at bars, restaurants

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced additional countywide measures to help encourage social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a video posted to YouTube, Sunday night, Gimenez detailed the changes that are going into effect.

“We’re all in this together, and we have to be smart and follow the health guidelines from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the Florida Department of Health so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and get back to business as usual,” he said.

The mayor ordered all bars, clubs and restaurant dining rooms to close at 11 p.m. every night.

Restaurant kitchens, however, may remain open after 11 p.m. for delivery or pickup orders.

“I encourage people to use food delivery services when possible,” said Gimenez.

As @HealthyFla confirms the total of #Coronavirus COVID-19 cases is up to 13 in Miami-Dade County today, I must stress the importance of everyone’s responsibility in helping stop its spread. I outline the latest steps #OurCounty is taking in this video: https://t.co/JuDaA1kiRi — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 16, 2020

Moreover, Gimenez said, all bars, clubs, restaurants and theaters are required to cut capacity so it never goes over 50 percent.

“That way, patrons can practice social distancing, leaving about six feet between one another,” he said.

The mayor also addressed the food supply for senior residents, the most at-risk population for the new coronavirus. He said all centers that serve seniors will close in the afternoon, beginning Monday until further notice, adding that the county will deliver meals to them at their homes.

“The Emergency Operations Center, working with the county’s Community Action and Human Services Department, will be coordinating delivery of meals to seniors who are no longer to get fed at community centers,” said Gimenez.

The mayor also touched upon travel issues, including the expansion of the travel ban that will include flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland, beginning Monday at midnight.

“At PortMiami, the cruise lines have suspended travel for 30 days,” he said.

Gimenez confirmed all precincts are expected to be open for Tuesday’s primary election.

“These are difficult times, but they are not insurmountable. We have to take bold steps to ensure the health of all our residents, and that starts with you,” he said.

