MIAMI (WSVN) - Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted the 6th annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony, putting a star-studded spin on the beloved South Florida Christmas feast centerpiece, roasted pig, or lechón.

This year’s event took a celebrity-inspired turn as two cherished pigs, affectionately named Travis and Taylor, were pardoned and granted a forever home at the Bonanza Equestrian Center in Miami-Dade County’s horse country.

The pigs owe their names to global superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, adding a whimsical touch to the holiday tradition.

Owned by Alfonso and Lina Marena Berrio, Travis and Taylor are not just any pigs; they are a family favorite, named by their daughters Valerie and Melanie Berrio in honor of their admired celebrity couple.

The blend of Miami’s love for celebrity culture with deep-rooted family values adds a sprinkle of star-studded charm to the heart of the city.

During the ceremony, Mayor Levine Cava officially declared the pardon at Latin Café 2000, located at 1053 Brickell Plaza.

“I, Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, hereby grant a full mayoral pardon for Taylor and Travis and wish them many happy, healthy years roaming their new Miami-Dade County home. Thank you. Thank you,” she announced.

This marks the 6th consecutive year of the Pig Pardoning Ceremony, becoming a festive tradition in the local community.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.