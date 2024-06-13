DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava addressed the public Thursday morning regarding the ongoing extreme weather event that has drenched South Florida with a month’s worth of rain in just a few days.

“We’ve been working proactively to prepare our community since before the rain started,” Mayor Levine Cava stated. “We are working around the clock to protect our residents and our businesses by preparing our infrastructure, reducing flooding in hot spots, and focusing on areas where we anticipated flooding would occur.”

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service has kept coastal and metropolitan areas of Miami-Dade County under a flash flood emergency.

“We’re seeing flooding across many low-lying and urban areas, particularly those with poor drainage,” the mayor explained.

Mayor Levine Cava emphasized the importance of safety, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid flooded areas.

“Wednesday night, I declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade,” she said. “This measure gives us the opportunity to respond faster and protect the health, safety, and welfare of our community.”

The flood watch will continue through Friday evening, with the National Weather Service predicting an additional 4 to 8 inches of rain, and possibly up to 10 inches in some areas.

“The hardest-hit areas include the northeastern part of Miami-Dade, such as Aventura, Surfside, Bal Harbour, and parts of North Dade, with rainfall totals reaching up to 20 inches in some places,” Levine Cava reported.

Despite the heavy rains, all major roads remain open. However, the mayor stressed caution.

“It’s important to stay safe and not put yourself in harm’s way,” she announced. “Don’t drive or walk into flood waters, and avoid road barriers and large puddles.”

She also highlighted the risks associated with floodwaters, including hidden debris and the potential for electrocution from downed power lines.

“More than half of the deaths from flooding each year occur in vehicles. The message is: Turn around, don’t drown,” she warned.

The county has been coordinating with various departments and municipalities to manage the crisis.

“Our Department of Emergency Management is working with all county departments, neighboring counties, and state partners,” Levine Cava said. “We’ve lowered the canals multiple times and are working with the South Florida Water Management District to monitor their levels.”

Mayor Levine Cava reassured residents about the safety of the drinking water.

“Our drinking water system continues to maintain high-level treatment and is safe to drink. You do not need to buy bottled water.”

Public transportation, including Metrorail, buses, and the special transportation system, is functioning normally.

“Public Works is on standby 24/7 to respond to any issues,” the mayor added.

Animal Services has also been impacted, with flooding in parking lots at the Doral and Medley locations, but operations continue.

“We’ve moved 25 dogs inside the Medley building as a precaution,” Levine Cava noted.

Solid waste management services are operating regularly, except for recycling south of North Kendall Drive, which has been rescheduled for Saturday.

The Miami International Airport has experienced significant disruptions, with 411 delays and 367 cancellations on Wednesday, and additional cancellations on Thursday.

“Travelers are urged to confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport,” Levine Cava advised.

Mayor Levine Cava concluded her address with gratitude for the efforts of county departments and partners.

“Everyone has mobilized to respond and work proactively,” she said. “We prepare all year long for times like this. Please, stay safe out there.”

For more information and updates, residents are encouraged to monitor local media, verified social media platforms, and sign up for emergency alerts at Miamidade.gov/hurricane. Non-life-threatening flooding can be reported by calling 311.

