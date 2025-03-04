SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man hit the jackpot when he won $5 million from a scratch-off game.

Nathaniel Wrigley, 32, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Wrigley opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million. He purchased the winning ticket at Dollar Plus, located at 13045 Southwest 88th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, launched in September 2021, offers 32 top prizes of $5 million and more than 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The game has overall odds of 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-off games make up about 74% of the Florida Lottery’s ticket sales, having awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes and generating nearly $20 billion for education since their inception.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox