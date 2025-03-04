SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man hit the jackpot when he won $5 million from a scratch-off game.

Nathaniel Wrigley, 32, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Wrigley opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million. He purchased the winning ticket at Dollar Plus, located at 13045 Southwest 88th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game, launched in September 2021, offers 32 top prizes of $5 million and more than 33,000 prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The game has overall odds of 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-off games make up about 74% of the Florida Lottery’s ticket sales, having awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes and generating nearly $20 billion for education since their inception.

