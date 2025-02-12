NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his 17-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in the backyard of a Northeast Miami-Dade home, authorities said.

Dominique Domond was taken into custody after deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an unresponsive female in the area of 108th Street and Northeast Second Avenue on Monday evening. First responders pronounced the victim, later identified as Janise Barthold, dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Domond initially gave conflicting statements, claiming he had been attacked by an unknown man and the victim before pushing her out the back door. However, he later admitted to choking Barthold to death with his bare hands and disposing of her body in the backyard, according to authorities.

Deputies said the two had been in a relationship and were involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Domond was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

