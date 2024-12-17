HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade man was arrested after his 10-year-old nephew accidentally shot himself in the hand with an unsecured firearm, according to police.

Derrick Spence, 33, was charged with culpable negligence involving a firearm within easy access of a minor following the incident on Saturday.

Police said the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. while Spence and the child were at Little Caesar’s Pizza, located at 901 E 8th Ave.

According to the arrest report, the child told authorities he found Spence’s loaded .380 Ruger handgun inside the glove compartment of Spence’s car. While handling the firearm, the child accidentally discharged it, causing a gunshot wound to his left hand, the report states.

Instead of seeking immediate medical attention, police said Spence drove the child to the residence of his grandparents. The child initially claimed his injury was caused by slamming his hand in a car door. However, while driving him to the hospital, the grandmother said the child confessed to accidentally shooting himself.

Detectives later discovered a bullet hole in the driver’s side door of Spence’s vehicle and blood inside the car, according to the arrest report. Police said Spence admitted to leaving the child unattended in his vehicle with the loaded firearm.

Spence was arrested Sunday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The firearm, a shell casing and other evidence were recovered and processed at the scene.

