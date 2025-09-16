MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Monday after authorities said he sexually assaulted a custodian at knifepoint inside a bathroom at his workplace.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nelson Gomez, 47, forced his way into the bathroom where the victim was cleaning, armed with a knife. The location of the incident was redacted from the arrest affidavit.

Police said he demanded a sex act and, when the victim refused, pushed the victim against the wall, ripped their clothing and sexually assaulted them.

Investigators said a knife was later found inside the bathroom. He was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Gomez faces a felony charge of armed sexual battery.

