MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is facing a felony charge of aggravated child abuse after police say he repeatedly beat his 6-year-old stepson, including striking the boy in the face and yanking him to the ground using a dog collar.

Zachary Perez, 42, was arrested on Saturday at his home on Southwest 114th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the abuse took place over two days, beginning on May 8.

The report states that Perez struck the child in the face numerous times with a closed fist, causing several bruises.

He also allegedly placed a dog collar around the boy’s neck and yanked him forcefully to the ground multiple times.

Officers said Perez further kicked the child in the stomach and hit him with a tree branch, causing an abrasion.

The victim’s age was confirmed by his mother, who identified Perez as the child’s stepfather.

Perez was booked into jail and is being held without bond pending a hearing.

He faces a charge of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

