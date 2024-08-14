MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 47-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County died in a personal watercraft accident in Marathon, authorities said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the victims were riding on a 2018 Yamaha personal watercraft when they struck a seawall, at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries.

As of Wednesday evening, their identities have not been released.

FWC officials continue to investigate the incident.

