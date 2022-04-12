MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade leaders are shining a light on autism awareness.

The county hosted an exhibit in celebration of Autism Awareness Month.

The community showed up to support, including Miami-Dade commissioner Raquel A. Regalado, who has two children with autism.

“What we talked about today is that if you allow autistic people into your life and into your workspace, they’ll change it for the better. They have an amazing perspective,” said Regalado.

The event featured students from the South Florida Autism Charter School, who led the pledge of allegiance.

The showcase also included musical performances and an autism art collage.

