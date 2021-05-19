Miami-Dade leaders begin Flagler Street beautification project

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade leaders are breaking ground on a beautification project.

Flagler Street in downtown Miami will soon look a whole lot different, as it’s being completely overhauled from Biscayne Boulevard to the Miami-Dade Courthouse.

The first phase of construction is already underway to create a space that will be more pedestrian-friendly and attract businesses, locals and tourists.

“This project is going to restore the heart of our city, the beginning of our city, the soul of our city,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

It’s expected to take two and a half years to complete, and the hope is that the new and improved street becomes a place to host festivals, special events, concerts and family evenings.

There will be wider sidewalks, enhanced landscaping, public art and outdoor seating.

