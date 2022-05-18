MIAMI (WSVN) - Group home horror has landed three employees in hot water, and this, as well as other cases, has led to the formation of a new task force.

Top leaders in Miami-Dade County are working together to fight what has become a serious problem.

“We need to do more to fight elder and vulnerable adult exploitation abuse,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Rundle along with the county’s mayor and several other officials gathered Wednesday afternoon, to announce the formation of the Elder and Vulnerable Abuse Work Group.

“We are going to get to work protecting our older adults, our vulnerable population from abuse, fraud and exploitation,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The group also gave some recent examples of the kind of crimes they’re working to prevent.

7News was told of an incident where a resident of a group home was killed in December by three staff members who tried to restrain him.

According to the state attorney, the resident said he was going to the leave facility, and that’s when two staff members and a supervisor are seen on video aggressively taking him down.

In the process, the staff members allegedly strangled him to death.

“The group home staff appeared to have little training on how to actually deal with problems relating to mental illnesses or training on how to restrain a person without injuring them or killing them.”

Katherine Hair, Terrence Nelson Jr. and Derrick Corley have all been charged with manslaughter.

The group also spoke about several other cases involving elderly abuse and exploitation. Some resulted in the victims losing hundreds of thousands of dollars and some unfortunately resulted in death.

“Sadly, this seems to happen far too often,” said Rundle.

The multiple agencies are working together and said they are in need of the public’s help because they rely on reports filed. Then, they are able to pursue the people responsible.

