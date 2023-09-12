CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A ceremony is set to mark a milestone for Miami-Dade County as it embarks on the third and final phase of the transformative Underline project.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, alongside a host of key officials and project stakeholders, will celebrate the expansion of a 10-mile linear mobility corridor that will reshape 120 acres of county-owned land beneath the existing Metrorail guideway.

The Underline project, which stretches along the Metrorail route from the heart of Downtown Miami, at the Miami River, to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station, is set to be a multimodal corridor.

Phase 3 of The Underline, a 7.36-mile segment, will connect from Southwest 19th Avenue near the Vizcaya Metrorail station to the Dadeland South Metrorail station. This expansion promises to foster connectivity across a mosaic of communities, including the City of Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, and Unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

Upon completion, Phase 3 will introduce dedicated pedestrian and bicycle pathways, elevate over 30 intersections, expand access to public transportation, offer public Wi-Fi services, install advanced lighting systems, and enhance wayfinding.

The Underline’s corridor is designed not only to heighten pedestrian and cyclist safety but also to strengthen access and connectivity to eight Metrorail stations along its path, contributing to a more seamless and integrated transportation network.

The celebration is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Miami (UM) Metrorail Station, located at 5400 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables.

