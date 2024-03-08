MIAMI (WSVN) - March is Florida Biking Month and Miami celebrated with its 11th annual Bike305 Bike to Work Day.

On Friday at 7 a..m., Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava lead the event alongside Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria I. Nardi, and three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond, who served as ride marshal.

7Skyforce was overhead as bikers prepared for the ride from Crandon Park Marina to the Stephen P. Clark Government Center. Police escorted the bikers one their 6.4-mile bike ride.

A shorter 3.4-mile ride was also available starting from the underpass of the William Powell Bridge heading west on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

At the government center, located at 111 Northwest 1st St., Miami, Florida, the city of North Miami Beach will be recognized as the 2024 Bike305 Municipality of the Year in a closing ceremony where LeMond was expected to offer closing remarks.

Bike305 is an initiative founded by Miami-Dade County to promote connection within its communities through events and using safe off-road trails and paths.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.