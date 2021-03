MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury trials in the Miami-Dade County court system are back in session.

The first in-person felony trial since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic was held Monday.

Today’s court case involves Odell Wadley, who is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and strong-armed robbery.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

