MIAMI (WSVN) - This year’s Miami-Dade Heart Walk brought people together in Miami to encourage healthy lifestyles.

Saturday’s event encouraged participants to walk and move more while driving the community to raise life-saving funds.

Route lengths included one-mile survivor walk, a 5K walk and a 5K run at Maurice A. Ferré Park. located at 1075 Biscayne Blvd.

“I’m super excited to be part of this amazing event, to able to be here, be alive, be able to support the American Heart Association,” said a woman, “that has done so much for me and other survivors around the world to be able to educate and be able to save lives, so that’s absolutely what we are here about.”

Heart Walk participants didn’t even have to go to downtown Miami. They were able to take part from anyplace that worked for them.

