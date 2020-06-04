Miami-Dade gyms can reopen on June 8

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gyms in Miami-Dade will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement during a virtual press conference, Thursday.

“As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, I have some very good news for those who want to stay in shape,” he said. “Gyms, dance studios, karate classes and much more will be able to open up on June 8th with specific rules about social distancing and when it’s important to wear masks.”

Gimenez reminded county residents about the nightly curfew still in place from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The curfew has been ordered as a result of the protests that have taken place across Miami-Dade County.

The mayor also said beaches in the county will remain closed until the curfew is lifted.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.