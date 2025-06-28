MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County hit a tree-mendous milestone as it gave away its 250,000th tree during their free tree giveaway.

County officials gathered at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami to host the green celebration on Saturday as part of their Adopt-a-Tree program.

After 24 years of the program, the county announced it gave away its quarter-millionth tree.

One lucky family, that spanned four generations, took the tree home.

The crowd enjoyed music, family activities and a visit from Burnie and the Miami Heat dancers.

The county has been giving away trees since 2001 to help shade and beautify neighborhoods.

