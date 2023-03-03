FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police held a news conference Friday to discuss Spring Break 2023 and to go over rules and regulations. They also shared safety tips for those planning to visit the beautiful beaches.

Spring break kicked off Friday and goes until April 1. Contingency plans are already in place for Fort Lauderdale and Miami-Dade County.

Locals can expect heavy traffic and multiple road closures as thousands make their way to the beach, clubs and bars.

Police are enforcing no alcohol on the beach.

City managers in multiple municipalities have said they are prepared to enforce a curfew if things get too chaotic.

Closing time in Miami-Dade is 5:00 a.m. despite a 2 a.m. last-call ordinance in the south of fifth neighborhood that has passed.

Closing time in Fort Lauderdale is at 2:00 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale police said they are going to be strict with identification and fake IDs.

“The possessing or providing of alcohol to people of 21 and under is obviously strictly prohibited. It will be enforced by uniform and undercover, FLPD officers as well as the state ABT agents. Possessing any fraudulent ID or presenting it to an establishment, having open containers of alcohol anywhere outside of any establishment is prohibited on Fort Lauderdale beach,” said Bill Schultz with Fort Lauderdale Police.

Heavy police presence is to be expected in South Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and along the coast of South Florida.

Officials warned locals of pickpocketers and asked people to be aware of their surroundings.

