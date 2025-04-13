DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida first responders hit the road this weekend to ride for a cause.

Miami-Dade firefighters and deputies pedaled around South Florida on Saturday in support of National Autism Acceptance Month.

Participants at the “Riding for a Cause” event took off from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training facility in Doral.

Some bicyclists rode for as many as 40 miles.

Children were also part of the celebration.

All proceeds raised at Saturday’s ride will be donated to organizations that provide services to children with autism and their families.

