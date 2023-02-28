DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters are training for the Fight For Air Climb being held Saturday at the home of the Miami Marlins.

The American Lung Association Hosted the event raising funds to help promote better lung health.

“It is one of the premiere events here in South Florida directly and specifically positioned to aid those families dealing with either COPD, COVID-related disease, lung cancer, or any other medical ailment dealing with the lungs,” said MDFR’s Jason Suite.

Firefighters are at a higher risk to develop chronic respiratory diseases, such as cancer and asthma.

