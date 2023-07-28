MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue came to the rescue of a distressed dog struggling in a canal, Thursday afternoon.

Engine 7 crews arrived at the scene, a canal near NW 12 Court and Little River Drive, around 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the dog in distress, trapped in the canal at the rear of a home. Firefighters wasted no time and immediately took action to save the stranded dog.

The firefighters placed a roof ladder inside the canal, providing a safe route for the dog to climb out. The stranded pooch was skillfully secured and brought back to shore, reuniting it with its grateful owners.

