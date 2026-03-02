MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters and cadets came together this past weekend for the annual Fight for Air Climb in Miami.

Sunday’s event was hosted by the American Lung Association and was held at loanDepot Park.

Firefighters in full gear climbed up and down the lower bowl of the stadium. That’s more than 1,700 steps in all that heavy gear.

“All of the firefighters and civilians are coming together for one cause,” said MDFR Lt. Lazara Viera. “We are climbing for those that can’t climb at this moment, for those that we have lost, for those yjsyare struggling at this time.”

The event serves to raise awareness and money for the fight against lung disease.

