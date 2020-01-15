Miami-Dade firefighter recovering following fall down elevator shaft at Bal Harbour Shops

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter is on the road to recovery after a frightening fall.

Veteran firefighter David Gonzalez is out of surgery Wednesday and getting better after having fallen down an elevator shaft.

He was airlifted to the hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

It happened Tuesday at the Bal Harbour Shops near the Neiman Marcus store.

According to officials, the 18-year veteran was responding to someone stuck in the elevator when he fell.

