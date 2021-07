MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade firefighter is under arrest.

Police said Fernando Castano pointed a gun at his wife Tuesday while his children watched.

The 21-year veteran of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been ordered to stay away from her and his children. He has also been ordered to house arrest.

