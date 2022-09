MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is sending support to the Caribbean.

Members of Miami-Dade Fire Urban Search and Rescue were deployed to Puerto Rico, Monday.

They will support local responders looking for and helping storm victims, help integrate teams coming into the area and assist in logistics.

The team travels all over the world responding to natural disasters.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.