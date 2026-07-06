MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of heroes arrived back in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Teams 1 and 2 arrived on Sunday at Miami International Airport after helping with rescue efforts in Venezuela, following the catastrophic twin earthquakes.

This comes as most rescue teams have returned to their countries, as hopes to find anyone alive are diminishing 11 days after the tragedy.

More than 3,000 people have died, and over 40,000 are still missing.

Meanwhile, Global Empowerment Mission volunteers continue to work on Sunday at their Doral headquarters, packing up more relief supplies to send south.

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