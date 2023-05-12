WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units were dispatched to the scene of a reported gas leak at a three-story apartment building located at 305 NW 72nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Friday and was first reported as a strong gas smell that crept throughout the building. Responders, including HazMat crews, later confirmed the gas leak after they arrived.

After further investigation, fire rescue officials stated that the gas leak was found coming from an underground vault.

Over 20 MDFR units are still on the scene as they work with the gas company to mitigate the leak.

As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

Residents in the area are urged to avoid the immediate vicinity of the area as 72nd Street is closed off while the situation is being handled.

