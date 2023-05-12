Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported gas leak at an apartment building located at 305 N.W. 72nd Ave. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. Friday and was first reported as a gas smell. Responders later confirmed the gas leak after they arrived.

As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the reported gas smell is currently unknown and emergency responders are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Residents in the area are urged to avoid the immediate vicinity of the area as 72nd Street is closed off while the situation is being handled.

