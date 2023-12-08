NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery scene unfolded on the Interstate 95 Expressway as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to reports of a vehicle fire.

Just after 8 a.m., crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze, on the southbound lanes of I-95, near Northwest 135th Street in North Miami.

Due to this incident, two left lanes, including the express lanes, have been blocked.

Though details are limited, this incident is causing heavy delays on the expressway.

Morning commuters are encouraged to seek an alternate route until crews clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.