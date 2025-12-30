SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Floridians prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Miami Dade Fire Rescue is reminding the public about the dangers of mishandled fireworks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials reminded families to celebrate responsibly, particularly regarding the handling of fireworks.

Proper usage and handling of fireworks can prevent injuries, according to officials.

“The best way to celebrate New Year’s is by leaving the fireworks to the experts, if you decide to celebrate at home, only buy fireworks from approved vendors and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.” said Erika Benitez from Miami Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue officials recommended to wear protective eyewear, keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby and to light fireworks on paved surfaces.

They also stressed that children should never handle fireworks, even sparklers.

“Sparklers, which are often considered harmless, can burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can cause serious burns.” said Benitez. “This temperature is strong enough to melt metals, imagine what it can do to your children’s eyes and hands.”

Meanwhile, the fireworks industry is preparing for a busy few days as the countdown to the end of the year approaches.

“New Year’s is traditionally the second busiest time of the year, the first obviously being the Fourth of July, but specifically in the warm weather states and Florida, especially, it is a very big season for us.” said Dan Peart, director of government affairs of Phantom Fireworks

Peart echoed fire officials’ message on the importance of handling fireworks responsibly.

“Make sure you have a sober adult, a sober, responsible adult who’s in charge of discharging the fireworks. Make sure you’re shooting the fireworks from a hard, flat surface, I know a lot of people are shooting fireworks from their lawn. If it’s possible, you can lay down a piece of plywood to give yourself a hard flat surface, and, again, you can brace the items in there if you’re shooting aerial fireworks.”

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, officials said that a bit of preparation can go a long way.

For more safety tips, visit the Miami Dade County safety tips page on fireworks.

