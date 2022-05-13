MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is getting new cars for its canines.

The department received two vehicles specially fitted for its peer support K-9 response team. This special response team was started three years ago by MDFR Capt. Shawn Campana.

Pups in the K-9 response program help victims in crisis situations.

They also help first responders deal with occupational stress, as suicide rates for first responders continue to rise nationally.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.