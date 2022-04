NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to an RV on fire, Tuesday afternoon.

At the scene, fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the unoccupied RV near Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest 15th Ave.

Firefighters stretched a hose line and worked to attack and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.