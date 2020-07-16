Miami-Dade Fire Rescue puts out apartment fire in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to an apartment building in Opa-Locka after flames tore through a unit.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 26th Avenue and 135th Street, Wednesday night.

Crews cleared the unit before putting out the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

