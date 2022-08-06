DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for more than three dozen South Florida firefighters.

Recruits of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Class 149 made it official on Friday.

Thirty-nine men and women proudly received their certificates and had their badges pinned by MDFR Fire Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah.

The celebration was held at the training headquarters in Doral.

Jadallah said this is the biggest graduating class to date.

