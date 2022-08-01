MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s a new chief in charge of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

As of Monday, veteran Ray Jadallah will head the 2,800 member department.

He was the county’s assistant fire chief, and among his duties was leading briefings for residents and others after the Surfside collapse.

He takes over for Alan Cominsky, who assumes the newly created role of Chief Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.