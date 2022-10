DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade investigators looked into a fire at a townhome in Doral.

Smoke poured from the second floor of the building located along 102nd Avenue and Northwest 52nd terrace, Tuesday.

Fire rescue responded around 10 a.m. and extinguished the blaze shortly after.

No one was hurt.

