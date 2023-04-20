DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a large blaze that broke out at the Miami-Dade County Solid Waste facility. Luckily, after firefighters managed to control the flames, no injuries were reported.

Around 7 a.m., Thursday, fire crews were alerted to the area involving a pile of rubbish near Northwest 87th Avenue and 58th Street in Doral.

Officials said recycled washing machines and refrigerators appeared to be burning at the disposal plant.

Over 20 fire units were on the scene as they used heavy equipment to break down the trash in order to cease the fire.

Video footage showed black smoke billowing over the city. Fire officials said the fire is currently under control, but some crews stayed to monitor hot spots.

As fire crews work to extinguish the flames, police advised the public to remain indoors and avoid the area.

